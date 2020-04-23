Ronald Neil Nelson 1934 - 2020

Ronald Neil Nelson passed away April 23, 2020, at his home in Beaverton. He was born February 21, 1934, in Hopewell, Oregon. Ron graduated from Amity High School in 1952. He served in the Army in Korea from 1952 to 1954. In 1957, he married Donnita Pounds of McMinnville. Ron graduated from Linfield College in 1959. They moved to the Portland area where Ron worked in the insurance field for 46 years. Ron and Donnita were charter members of Tigard Christian Church. Ron is survived by his wife, Donnita; daughter, Dawn Huff and her husband Michael; and grandson, Matthew Huff and his wife Robyn Myers, all of Beaverton.