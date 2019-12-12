Ronald Harry Wiebe 1928 - 2019

Ronald Harry Wiebe, 91, of Sheridan, Oregon, passed away December 12, 2019.

He was born October 15, 1928, in Garden City, Kansas, to Otto and Anna (Harms) Wiebe.

He married Darlene McElroy in Carlton, Oregon, on September 24, 1949. They moved to Green River, Wyoming, in 1968. Ron was a pipeline welder for many years, and later a pipeline inspector. He enjoyed making metal art, restoring old trucks and tractors. Later, he enjoyed making walking canes. He and his wife moved back to Oregon in 2003 to take care of Darlene’s mother.

He is survived by his daughters, Diana Wheeler (Larry) of Bend, Oregon, and Linda Niday of Green River, Wyoming; son, Michael Wiebe (Charlotte) of Lebanon, Oregon; five grandkids; 15 great-grandkids; and four great-great-grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; brother, Norman Wiebe; granddaughter, Melissa Wheeler; and grandsons, John Mathiott and Larry Guy Wheeler Jr.

Services were held Monday, December 16, 2019, at Sheridan Baptist Church. Committal services followed at Dallas Cemetery, Dallas, Oregon. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com