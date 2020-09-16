Ronald Farnworth 1967 - 2020

Ronald Farnworth passed away September 16, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 53 years old.

Ronnie was born in Portland, Oregon, to parents Ed and Terry Farnworth. His childhood was spent in Amity, Oregon. He married Teresa Ellis and they had three sons together.

Ronnie’s passions were hunting and fishing, and he loved being outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Ronnie is survived by his wife, Teresa; sons, Josh (Amanda), Dakota and Mathew; three grandchildren, Izabella, Alichai and Amelia; and sister, Jill.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time.