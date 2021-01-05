Ronald Daniel Parr 1940 - 2021

Ronald Daniel Parr, aka Ronnie or Papa Ron, passed away January 5, 2021, in Thermal, California, from complications of COVID-19. Ron was born May 11, 1940, to Robert Daniel and Agnes Ricke Parr in Newberg, Oregon. He attended elementary school at both Ewing Young in Newberg and St. James Catholic School in McMinnville, and later attended Dayton High School, graduating in 1960. Ron often bragged about the time he scored 23 points against Willamina while playing basketball for the Dayton Pirates. He was very fond of his high school memories and was very involved in trying to keep his classmates connected. He often reminisced about his childhood and the fun and hardships they survived. He loved to share, with all who would listen, from the shenanigans he and his brother Larry would perform in church all the way to the time the house burned down on April Fool’s Day.

Ron married Sadie Kathleen Wright on November 30, 1968. Together, they have been on 52 years’ worth of adventures! On September 8, 1970, they welcomed their only child, Brandi Parr, to their lives. They have weathered everything from children, to real-estate ventures, to traveling the United States in an RV, to horse boarding, all while remaining the best of friends. Sadie has been Ron’s partner in crime through thick and thin; to all who know Ron, this woman deserves the Medal of Honor! Ron worked for Garrigus Building Material as a truck driver, then later for US Plywood, where he worked in the warehouse, then moved to the sales department. From there, to Palmer G. Lewis; he retired from Huldig on January 1, 1998. Sales was truly Ron’s calling; he earned several awards for top salesman.

In Ron’s free time, he enjoyed coaching Little League. Together, he and Sadie both coached and ran concessions for the McMinnville Little League. After retiring, Ron and Sadie bought a small farm and started a horse boarding facility, “Parr Stables," where Ron enjoyed gardening (not weeding), tractor work, visiting with boarders, and safety meetings at the barn. In the winters, Ron enjoyed traveling to their home in Thermal, where Ron and Sadie became members of West Shores Baptist Church, creating meaningful relationships with church members and family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sadie; his daughter, Brandi Parr (Larry Hamilton) of Thermal; considered daughters, Bridget and Heather Rasmussen, and granddaughter Hailey Rasmussen of McMinnville, Oregon; foster son, Robert Brill; brothers, Larry Parr (Donna) and Robert Parr (Cathy), both of McMinnville, brother, Rick Parr (Lucy) of Amity, Oregon; sisters, Judy Baker-Woods (Bob) of McMinnville, Joan Wiebke (Marvin) of Oregon City, Oregon, and Marilyn Mardock (John) of McMinnville. Ron is also survived by many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. He had a special relationship with his in-laws, Alice (he called her “sweetheart”) and Lyle Leach of Vancouver, Washington, who both called Ron their “HERO."

Memorial contributions, per Ron’s request, may be made to: West Shores Baptist Church, 3383 Seaview Ave., Thermal, CA 92274. Condolences can be sent to: P.O. Box 1733, McMinnville, OR 97128.

Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.