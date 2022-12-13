Ronald Clark Davison 1942 - 2022

Obituary Content

Ronald Clark Davison, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. Ron was born February 21, 1942, in Portland, Oregon, son of C.L. (Dave) and Elizabeth (Betty) Davison. He grew up in McMinnville and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1960 and Linfield College in 1965. In 1965, he married the love of his life, Linda. Not long after they married, they started their family with the birth of Elizabeth in 1966, followed by Jill in 1971, and finally their son, Steven, in 1972. Ron began working for Davison Auto Parts as a parts runner, riding his bicycle when he was just a small boy. As he grew older, he continued working for the store and started a lawn and garden business with his brother, Tom, which helped pay for his college education. Ron loved telling stories of how many and whose lawns he and Tom put in around McMinnville. Hard work and service were foundations of Ron’s life; after graduation from Linfield, he continued working for Davison Auto Parts, taking over ownership of the company, with his brother Tom, in 1972. Under Ron and Tom’s guidance, the company flourished, growing from just a couple of stores to over 12 stores today. Ron and Tom were always looking to the future, and when they took notice of the wine industry blooming in the Willamette Valley, the company, with the guidance of Jimi Brooks and Ken Wright, branched out and started Davison Winery Supplies in the mid 1990s. More than a businessman, Ron’s passion was giving back to the communities he was a part of. Whether it was being a lifelong supporter of local high school athletics, agricultural and shop programs, or an avid supporter of Linfield University both athletically and academically, Ron’s commitment to his community went so far as running chains for over 50 years for Mac High football games. He also had a deep passion and appreciation for Linfield football (except the black jerseys). You could always see Ron and his lifetime buddies standing in the same spot for every Linfield football game; he truly loved the way the teams played hard and selflessly. Ron’s commitment to the community meant being involved. Ron was proud to have sat on many boards and committees, including the Board of Trustees for Linfield, the Building Committee for the Presbyterian Church, the National Advertising Council for NAPA, McMinnville Library Board, McMinnville Planning Committee, the Board of Directors for First Federal, and the McMinnville Rural Fire Board. Lastly, he and Tom also sponsor an FFA scholarship for Yamhill County students. Although Ron was in pain for the past couple of years, he continued to show up to work and be there for his employees. day-in and day-out. He truly loved his employees and cared deeply about each and every one of them; they were family to him. If you ever spent time on Ron’s office couch, you knew how much he truly cared about those in his life. The couch would be where Ron would share stories, want to hear about what you were doing, and give his advice (whether you wanted it or not) about anything and everything. If you were lucky enough to be on his couch, you know what the family is talking about. Ron leaves behind his beautiful wife of 57 years, Linda; daughter, Elizabeth Mickelson (Mike); daughter, Jill Scales (Matt); son, Steven Davison (Leslie); grandsons, Jacob Fuhrer (Jordan), Garrett Scales (Lex), and Dylan Scales; granddaughters, Carly Fuhrer (Clinton), Peyton Scales, Olivia Davison, and Meredith Davison; step-granddaughter, Brooke; great-grandson, Scott; great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Davison “Davi”; brother, Tom Davison (Susan); and several nieces and nephews. A Public Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Ted Wilson Gymnasium located on the Linfield University campus. Ron was always willing to donate, and the family asks that donations in Ron's name be made to the charity or organization of your choice. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com