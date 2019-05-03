By News-Register staff • 

Rollover crashbriefly closes area of Ninth and Davis streets

Rusty Rae/News-Register##A Honda CRV rolled onto its top as the result of a three-vehicle crash at Northeast Ninth and Davis streets in McMinnville Friday morning.
A rollover crash about 10:20 a.m. Friday closed the intersection of Northeast Ninth and Davis streets in McMinnville. Some neighboring streets were also impacted.

Three vehicles were involved, with a Honda CRV winding up on its top.One person was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

No information related to the crash was immediately available, according to Capt. Rhonda Jaasko of the McMinnville police.

TCBISHOP

Article says one was transported to the hospital. Under the picture it says "No injuries were reported". Conflicting info!

Rotwang

It could have been a mental case being taken to hospital.

