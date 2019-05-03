Rollover crashbriefly closes area of Ninth and Davis streets
A rollover crash about 10:20 a.m. Friday closed the intersection of Northeast Ninth and Davis streets in McMinnville. Some neighboring streets were also impacted.
Three vehicles were involved, with a Honda CRV winding up on its top.One person was transported to the Willamette Valley Medical Center.
No information related to the crash was immediately available, according to Capt. Rhonda Jaasko of the McMinnville police.
Comments
TCBISHOP
Article says one was transported to the hospital. Under the picture it says "No injuries were reported". Conflicting info!
Rotwang
It could have been a mental case being taken to hospital.