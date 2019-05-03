Roger Moore - 1937 - 2019

Roger Moore was born December 17, 1937, in Marion, Virginia. He moved to Portland, Oregon, as a child and lived there most

of his life. In 1987, he moved to Yamhill County and remained there until 2010, when he returned to Portland. He passed away peacefully May 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children, Johnny Moore (Geni), Nadine Ball (Ken), Mike Moore (Connie), Jeff Moore (Sandy), Jenny Moore and Shari Holmes (Kerry); 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.