Roger A. Smith 1953 - 2021

Roger A. Smith passed away peacefully, at home, the morning of June 9, 2021. Roger enjoyed living at the Gopher Valley homestead. He talked about family history and their migration to Oregon from Virginia. He enlisted into the Army in 1972, and went to Fort Ord, California, for initial training, and then to Fort Lewis, Washington, for training in military weapons. In 1978, he joined the National Guard in McMinnville, Oregon. Also, his rank was Staff Sergeant (SSG). Roger spent 14 years in the military.

A celebration will be held at 10 a.m. July 17, 2021, at the Baptist Church in Sheridan, Oregon.