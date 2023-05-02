Rodney Wayne Widenhouse 1950 - 2024

Rodney Wayne Widenhouse was born November 1, 1950, in Newberg, Oregon. The angels took him home on January 16, 2024.

Rodney attended school in Dayton, Oregon. Upon graduation, he entered the Navy. He proudly served in Vietnam, and river boats were his assignment. He was a river rat.

After discharge, he came home to Oregon, married, and worked in Oregon's forest restoration industry. He proudly proclaimed, "I could plant 500 trees a day." After an injury by a log truck, he healed and moved to California.

He returned to school. First, an associate degree, then a bachelor's degree and, proudly, a master's degree in social work. He worked many years for Stanislaus County Mental Health, always seeking to understand and help.

He retired and spent many years in Modesto, California. Rodney spent 2023 with his sister, Joyce Ackerman, in Meridian, Idaho. They spent many hours reminiscing about the old days. He is survived by a family that loved him deeply.

A private family interment will be held Friday, March 1, 2024, at the Dayton Odd Fellows Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2024, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 700 Ash St. Dayton, Oregon. The family invites family and friends to these services and to share a meal afterward at the church.