By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • April 2, 2019 Tweet

Rocco plea and sentencing hearing set over

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Amber Rocco flanked by her attorney, Mark Lawrence of McMinnville, in Yamhill County Circuit Court Tuesday morning.

McMinnville police officer Robert Harmon gave this account in a probable cause affidavit:

Officers responded in the early afternoon to a reported disturbance at Gandalf's Smoke and Vape Shop, 635 N. Highway 99W. Rocco had called the Yamhill Communications Agency 911 center to report she was involved.

Roberson later contacted police and showed Harmon a video recording of the confrontation she had made with her phone. It did show a female, later identified as Rocco, standing outside the passenger side front door of a vehicle in which she arrived holding a knife in her right hand.

She was yelling racial slurs - using the "N" word - at Goodyear and Roberson who were sitting in a vehicle that was also occupied by Roberson's 15-month-old child and driven by her aunt.

Rocco called her a name, again using a racial slur, and then slammed the open passenger side door on Roberson, who said the door hit her ankle.

As the investigation progressed, Goodyear and Roberson said they pulled into a parking spot in front of the shop. He said Roberson and her aunt went inside. Goodyear then said a vehicle pulled up alongside them and Rocco got out. He was seated in the passenger side back seat.

Goodyear said Rocco uttered something as she got out of her vehicle. While he didn't hear exactly what she said, a bystander told him that Rocco criticized the way the vehicle had been parked, and used a racial slur when addressing him. Rocco went into Domino's Pizza.

He said Roberson and her aunt left the shop about the same time Rocco was returning to her vehicle from Domino's. Goodyear said he asked Rocco why she said what she did as she got out of her vehicle.

Roberson said she was getting into the passenger side front seat. Goodyear said Rocco gave a male passenger in her vehicle a pizza and continued to yell at him, using a racial slur once again.

He said she spit on him through an open rear window. Then Goodyear said she slapped him on the left side of his face.

Roberson and Goodyear both said Rocco then displayed a knife, holding it in her right hand up near her face. The blade was facing Goodyear.

He said she told him, "I'll stab you, I'll kill you."

That's when Roberson used her phone to start recording the incident. She and Goodyear said Rocco dropped the knife to her side, but was still pointing the blade toward them. They said they were scared, and Roberson's daughter was also frightened.

Rocco slammed her door shut, causing it to hit Roberson's ankle which was outside the car. Rocco then got in her vehicle and closed the door.

The only thing Rocco told police is that she was defending herself from Goodyear and is not a racist.

Rocco told reporters following a court proceeding that the case was unfair and was being blown out of proportion.