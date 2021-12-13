Roberta Mae Stutzman 1934 - 2021

Roberta Mae Stutzman was born June 28, 1934, the second of eight children of Lawrence and Fannie (Smith) Berkey in Sheridan, Oregon. She died December 13, 2021, in McMinnville, Oregon, from complications of COVID-19.

She married Cecil V. Stutzman October 19, 1952. They had five children. Cecil left this life on June 23, 1998, and has been graciously waiting for Roberta to join him.

Roberta is survived by one sister, Joyce McMillan of Salem, Oregon; brothers, Noah Berkey of Whiteson, Arlen Berkey of McMinnville, and Elmer Berkey of Amity; all five of her children, Cecilia Diane Stutzman and Donna C. (Alton) Butler, both of Sheridan, Peggy L. (Jay) Talmadge-Daiker of McMinnville, Donald D. (Teri) Stutzman of Ohio, and Veronica R. Hiatt of Sheridan; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

During the earlier years of her life, she worked in the lumber industry in Accounting for Fort Hill Lumber Company for many years, as well as for Hampton Lumber Company. In her mid-50s, she went to full-time gardening, teaching her grandchildren about gardening, which included flowers, fruits and vegetables. She won several Grand Champion awards at the Oregon State Fair. She was also known as “the Tomato Lady of Yamhill County,” who sold her produce to various restaurants and stores in the greater McMinnville area. She retired pretty much completely when the pandemic began.

Her hobbies were gardening, sewing and quilting, trips to the beach, traveling and visiting all her dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Roberta enjoyed playing Pinochle with her siblings twice a month for years. She worked and lived briefly in Kenai, Alaska, and also worked in real estate and taxes.

Roberta loved the Lord with all her being and was willing and ready to do whatever was asked of her to spread His word.

There will be a viewing from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 26, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, 135 N.E. Evans. There will also be a Celebration of Life after the first of the year, the date to be announced.

