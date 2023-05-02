Robert R. Reeder 1935 - 2025

Robert (Bob) Rockne Reeder, affectionately known as Gramps to his grandkids, lived a full life for 90 years and two months. One of eight children, Bob was born January 15, 1935, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Harmon Sr. and Ruth (née Smets) Reeder. In 1947, the Reeder family moved to Oregon, eventually settling in Dayton (Yamhill County). It was in Dayton where Bob met his first wife, Mary (née Paris), marrying in 1958.



Bob enlisted in the Air Force in 1954, serving at Lowry AFB, Denver, Colorado, and Fairchild AFB, Spokane, Washington, in the 92D Air Base Group. Prior to Bob’s honorable discharge in 1962, he served as an Air Force Reservist while attending Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, for undergraduate (1963) and master’s degrees (1965). After graduation, Bob took a position teaching at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.



In the late 1970s, Bob retired from teaching, moving to Portland for a position at Intel Oregon. He hated Portland traffic and missed the beach; when he found property on the coast, he relocated to Nehalem, taking a job with Tillamook County.

Bob was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, friend to human and animal. He was a scholar who loved words and mathematical concepts, had a deep interest in history, and there was never a crossword puzzle he couldn’t solve.



A private service was held March 22, 2025, that included spreading Bob’s ashes at Short Sand Beach, Oswald West State Park, where the forest meets the beach.



Bob is survived by a spouse; children, Robin Reeder (Woehrle) of Falls Church, Virginia, and Daniel Reeder of Salem, Oregon; grandsons, W. Zachary Woehrle of McLean, Virginia, and Seth Woehrle of Falls Church; sister, Gwen Wildfong (née Reeder) of Portland, Oregon, Harry Reeder of Beaverton, Oregon, and Rebecca (Jane) Reeder, Salem; many nieces and nephews; and friends.