Robert Preston Autery II 1962 - 2020

Robert Preston Autery II unexpectedly passed away August 7, 2020, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Robert (Bob) was born January 13, 1962, in Monrovia, California, to Robert and Alice Autery. He lived in California, Alabama and finally Oregon while growing up. He attended Willamina Union High School before joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 1980. He served seven years and was honorably discharged in 1987. He was extremely proud of his service.

Robert is survived by his father, Robert Autery; step-father, Jim Blakley; brothers, Daniel (Susan), Edward, James (Annette) and Lee (Melanie) Autery; nephews, Robby, Bryce and Michael; and nieces, Selena, Paige, Madison and Kylie.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Alice Blakley, who passed away in March of this year.

Robert called McMinnville his home for nearly 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his dad and brothers, shooting pool, having barbecues and talking about the trials and challenges of his life. He had very few possessions of his own, but had a huge heart and always tried to help those less fortunate than himself. He went through years of misfortune, hardship and personal tragedy, but still gave more of himself than most of his friends or family realized. He will be terribly missed.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020, at Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans St, McMinnville, OR 97128. Private interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.