November 7, 2019 Tweet

Robert Lyle West - 1947-2019

On Sunday, November 3, 2019, Robert Lyle West, loving husband of Linda West and father of sons Brian West and Curtis West, passed away at the age of 72.

Robert was born April 10, 1947, in Sacramento, California. He married Linda on November 7, 1969, and spent the majority of his married life as a truck driver until retiring in 2002. After retiring, Robert focused on the things that he loved the most: God, his beautiful wife, fishing, hunting and restoring antique cars.

Robert was preceded in death by Jessie and Orville West. He is survived by his wife Linda, his two sons and five grandchildren. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.