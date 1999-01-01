Robert Lewis Breitenbucher - 1938 - 2019

Robert Lewis Breitenbucher passed away peacefully at his home with his best friend, James Galba, and his youngest daughter, Alicia Capilla, by his side.

Robert was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was an Eagle Scout, served his country in the Navy, and was a great American! His generosity knew no bounds. He was a lover of gardening, music and animals.

He is finally joined with his loving wife, Marjorie, again in eternity. Rest in Peace.

