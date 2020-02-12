Robert Lee Ray 1938 - 2020

Robert Lee Ray passed away at home on February 12, 2020, at age 81.

Bob’s best times involved warm sunny days, the hotter, the better! Kona’s sunshine and warm trade winds drew him back many times. He loved to fly and traveled the world, was an avid reader, rode dirt bikes, raced over the sand dunes in his sand rail and enjoyed farming at home. Bob drove short haul trucks for over 25 years, for both Sites Silver Wheel and Consolidated Freightways.

Bob is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ray of Dayton; son, Douglas Ray of Sacramento; granddaughters, Tiffany Ray and Melissa Ray; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Amma; sister, Sharon Headley; and brother, Gary Ray. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Ray.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Homeward Bound Pets in McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.