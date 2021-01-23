Robert Keith "Bob" Osburn 1934 - 2021

Robert Keith Osburn passed away January 23, 2021, at his home with his loving wife Juanita by his side. He was just six days short of his 87th birthday when he passed.

Robert graduated from McMinnville High School in the spring of 1952. After graduation, he held many different positions in many different career paths until finally settling down as a ranch hand and sheep tender on one of the largest sheep ranches in Northern Montana.

Bob loved to travel, and spend time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a huge Mariners baseball fan. He also was an avid woodworker, including hand painted signs, toy replicas and trucks. Bob and his wife traveled around as a couple selling his works at fairs and festivals. Although a quiet and conservative man, his heart and love of family was very large.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita; two sisters, Dorothy Hanson, 92, and Betty York, 93; and his daughters, Kassandra Stanley, Laura Bond, Karen Osburn, and Kimberly Stansbury. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Breeding; and son, Edward Osburn. Joining Bob’s family 23 years ago, he gained a son, William Curtiss, and daughter, Shelly Goodwin. Together they had 18 grandchildren, and 27 great-grandchildren.

