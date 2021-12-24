Robert Joseph Wagner 1945 - 2021

Robert Joseph Wagner was born May 23, 1945, to Albert Wagner and Beatrice Rose (Weinstein) Wagner in Oakland, California. He died from liver cancer on December 24, 2021, at Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville, Oregon.

Bob graduated in 1963 from Lincoln High School in Portland, Oregon, and then joined the U.S. Air Force in 1964 as part of the 6970th Support Group. After being trained as a Russian linguist, he was stationed in Istanbul, Turkey. When asked by his cousin John what the duties entailed, Bob replied “Listening to the Russians." Later, he was stationed at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, where surprise encounters led him to have a life-long hatred of snakes. Finally, he was stationed at George G. Meade Base in Maryland. Bob attained the rank of sergeant.

He attended Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York, before graduating in 1970 from the University of Oregon in Eugene.

From 1970 until the early 1980s, Bob worked at the News-Register in McMinnville as the advertising manager. Throughout the years, he worked for other papers in the Salem and Portland areas. Bob was a member of the McMinnville Lions Club.

Bob attempted to play golf many times over the years, but his passions included cooking and baking, and especially jazz from the ‘40s and ‘50s.

His parents and four aunts (Anne, Esther, Helen and Nina Weinstein) preceded Bob in death. He is survived by sister, Gayle Wilk of Woodland Hills, California; cousins, Dana Weinstein and Gary Weinstein of Portland, Oregon, and John Weinstein of Oregon City, Oregon, and a niece and two nephews.

Bob leaves behind his life partner of 50 years, Linda May Taylor, of McMinnville.

He requested cremation with no memorial service. Bob’s ashes will be a part of Linda’s kitchen décor until she can part with him. When the time comes, his ashes will be scattered near Yachats on the Central Oregon coast.

Donations in Bob’s memory can be made to:

Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation:

2700 SE Stratus Avenue, Suite A

McMinnville, Oregon 97128

https://willamettevalleycancerfoundation.org/