Robert Joseph "Bob" Mercier - 1943 - 2018

Robert Joseph “Bob” Mercier walked on Sunday, September 23, 2018, at the age of 75, in Willamina, Oregon.

He was born July 14, 1943, to Joe and Blandine Mercier and lived his entire life in the Grand Ronde and Willamina areas. Bob is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gayle Mercier; daughter, Tresa Mercier; three grandchildren, Ali, Keiffer and Zoey Holsclaw; and great-grandchildren, Aurora, Austin, Red Sky, Laila, Jack and Kailiyah, all residing in the Willamina/Sheridan area.

Mercier spent most of his life in the timber industry, working for Taylor Lumber and Siletz Trucking Co. before becoming self-employed and running his own contract log hauling business, Bob Mercier Trucking, since 1985

A celebration of life, arranged by Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 29, 2018, in the Tribal gym, followed by a meal in the Elders Activity Center, 48940 Blacktail Drive, Grand Ronde, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the American Diabetes Foundation in care of the mortuary at 287 S.W. Washington St., Dallas, Oregon 97338. www.dallastribute.com