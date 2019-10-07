October 7, 2019 Tweet

Robert Hicks - 1937-2019

Robert Hicks was born August 11, 1937, in Tehachapi, California. He and Margaret were married on April 30, 1977, and spent the next 42 years in Willamina, Oregon.

A quiet man, Bob was very friendly and would help just about anyone. He loved watching bull riding, something he enjoyed doing himself in his younger years, and being a great-grandpa to Aubree Rose. Bob will be missed greatly.

No services are planned at this time and private interment will be held at Buck Hollow Cemetery in Willamina. Arrangements are by West Valley Funeral Home in Sheridan, Oregon.