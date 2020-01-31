Robert H. Meyer 1934 - 2020

Robert "Bob" Meyer passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, in Newberg, Oregon. Robert was born to Henry and Bernice (Koopman) Meyer on May 11, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska. The family moved to Portland, Oregon, where Bob attended Parkrose High School.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951 to 1955, attaining the rank of sergeant. While in the Marine Corps, he married Janet Larsen and they had four children, making their home in Portland. Bob went on to serve with the Oregon State Patrol for several years followed by working for Broadway Cab.

He and Frances Davidson Slettum were married and moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where they raised horses, livestock and gardens for more than 40 years. Bob was an active member of the Oregon Equestrian Trails West Valley Chapter and Back Country Horsemen of Oregon, serving as trail boss and working on many trails and horse camps. He enjoyed trail riding, camping, hunting, fishing and storytelling.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; wife, Frances (Frankie); and step-son, David Slettum. He is survived by his son, David Meyer of Milwaukie, Oregon; daughter, Janna Shaw (Dean) of Ferndale, Washington; son, Robin Meyer (Cindy) of Brush Prairie, Washington; daughter, Melinda Marlo of Beaufort, South Carolina; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment by family services will be held at 1:30 p.m. February 24, at Willamette National Cemetery.