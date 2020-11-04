Robert E. McMillan 1950 - 2020

Robert Earl McMillan passed away November 4, 2020, surrounded by his family at their home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Bob was 70 years old. He was born June 10, 1950, in Gorman, Texas, to parents Larmon and Clyda McMillan. The family lived in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, California and Oregon, following his dad’s career in the oil industry. He graduated from Newberg High School, attended Pacific University, and completed his B.S. degree in Animal Science at California Polytechnic State University.

He and his first wife, Terry, had a daughter named Jody McMillan. In 1986, Bob married Kelly Knapp. They had a daughter named Samantha McMillan, and lived their married life together in McMinnville until his death.

Bob was a farrier in Yamhill County for over 25 years and was employed at Cascade Steel until his retirement at the age of 68. He was a horseman, cattle rancher, and had a gift with animals. Bob was an amazing partner to his wife, a loving father and grandfather, a generous, caring, and giving friend, a “papa” to many and, as described, “an old soul." He and his wife, Kelly, loved each other, their animals, traveling together, country music, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Bob was a gifted artist, from creating leather belts and horseshoe art, to incredible knife making. An outdoorsman, Bob could be found hunting, fishing, crabbing, camping, horseback riding, golfing, or pounding metal.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother; brother, Clayton; daughter, Jody; sister, Annelle; and father. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughter, Samantha Monogan and son-in-law, Andrew; grandsons, Taylor and Carson; brother, Tommy McMillan; many nieces and nephews and cousins; in-laws, Paul and Sally Knapp; and our family of the heart. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com