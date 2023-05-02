Robert Duane Wittrock 1957 - 2024

Robert Duane "Bob" Wittrock was born April 18, 1957, in McMinnville, Oregon, to the late Norbert "Bud" and Viola Wittrock.

Bob passed away quietly on Monday, June 24, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Joan "Joji" Robinson and Debbie Service.

He left behind his wife and best friend, Tracy; his son, Cody and wife Candace; his daughter, Shelby and husband Andrew; his favorite little people, his grandkids, Brookelynn, Wyatt and William; his sister, Bonnie Wittrock; and his nieces and nephew.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the American Legion Hall, 126 Atlantic St., McMinnville, OR 97128.