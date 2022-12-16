Robert D. Jensen 1934 - 2022

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Robert D. Jensen of Yamhill, Oregon, was called home Friday, December 16, 2022. “Bob” was born August 4, 1934, the oldest of three sons born to Mary and Daniel Jensen.

In November of 1956, Bob left to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Louisiana and Texas.

After returning from his mission, Bob was drafted into the Army and was stationed in Stuttgart and Karlsruhe, Germany, and served as a Battalion Commanders Driver. Bob received a Safe Driver Award for driving 14,000 miles without an accident while assigned to the 4th Transportation Battalion in Germany.

Bob met Carol Gay Webb when he and his dad were visiting the Webb family on a church assignment. Bob and Carol exchanged letters during Bob’s time in Germany. Upon his return, Bob and Carol began dating and were married on October 13, 1962, after having to postpone their wedding for a day due to the Columbus Day storm. Bob and Carol were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on October 23, 1962.

Professionally, Bob held various occupations in the agricultural industry. After retiring, he continued his education and became a Real Estate agent. In his later years he consulted as a “Gentleman Farmer."

From June, 2002 until July, 2003, Bob and Carol served a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Washington, D.C. Temple. They later served an Employment Mission for the Church in Salem, Oregon.

Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol; their four children, Brian (Esther) of Yamhill, Brenda (Bob) of West Valley, Utah, Beth of Newberg, Oregon, and Bradley, (Lilian) of Cedar Hill, Texas; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Yamhill Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Interment will be at the Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.