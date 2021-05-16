Robert "Bob" L. Johnson 1930 - 2021

Robert "Bob" L. Johnson was born September 9, 1930, to Julius and Nan Johnson. He passed from this life on May 16, 2021, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, at 90 years of age.

Bob lived most his life in Amity, graduating from Amity High School in 1948. He was an accomplished athlete playing on the 1947 Amity State Championship teams in both football and baseball. After graduating from Amity High School in 1948, Bob attended Oregon State University, playing on the freshman basketball and baseball teams.

In 1950, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. There, he played on the Ladd Army baseball team, capturing the Alaska Military Baseball title; however, the team was denied a trip to the Nationals.

In 1951, he married Marlys Russell, moving to Amity after leaving the Army. There they raised four children. Bob worked in the timber industry before becoming a carpenter, working for Jack Leonard Construction until starting his own company, RL Construction. Through his years in Amity, Bob was very active in Amity Little League and managing the McMinnville Mac’s Semi-Pro baseball team. Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman and a Linfield, Oregon State and Boston Red Sox fan. In 1976, he moved to Redmond, Oregon, and in 1992, he returned to Amity, continuing his construction business. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s high school and college sports.

Bob is survived by his sons, Mike (Laurie) of Klamath Falls, and Brad (Debbie) of Roseville, California; and daughter, Kathy of Salem, Oregon; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; his special friend, Marian Vannice of Corvallis; and his canine companion, Beau. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy Nelson; parents; and brothers, Richard and Kenny Johnson.