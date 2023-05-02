Robert "Bob" Huson 1933 - 2024

Robert "Bob" Huson, born June 24, 1933, in Hillsboro, Oregon, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2024, leaving a legacy of love, dedication, and cherished memories.

Bob was the beloved son of Herbert and Carman Huson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Carman; his brother Chess Huson; and his sisters, Sally St. Clair and Connie Davis; as well as his nephew, Herbert Huson. Bob leaves behind his devoted wife, Carol Huson, with whom he shared nearly 70 wonderful years. Together, they raised three daughters, Kathryn Chagluak, Linda Hester, and Barbara Johnson. His family continued to grow, blessing him with nine grandchildren, Kate, Philip, Emily, Alicia, Steven, Nikki, Christine, Laura, and Isaiah; and seven great-grandchildren, who brought immense joy to his life. Bob is also survived by his sister, Susan Brewer, who shared in his life’s journey.

A proud veteran, Bob served his country in the Coast Guard, exemplifying the spirit of service and dedication. After his military service, Bob worked as a lineman for the telephone company and later for McMinnville Water & Light. His work ethic and commitment to his profession were evident in his long and successful career.

Bob was a man of faith, actively participating in his church community. He was a member of Joyful Servant Lutheran Church, where he found spiritual fulfillment and fellowship. In his leisure time, Bob was an avid outdoorsman. He found great pleasure in fishing, hunting, golfing, and trap shooting. These hobbies not only brought him joy but also allowed him to forge lasting friendships and create many treasured memories. Bob's life was a testament to hard work, love for family, and a dedication to his community and faith. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2024, at Joyful Servant Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association, in honor of Bob’s memory and his love for the community. May he rest in peace, forever remembered and cherished.

