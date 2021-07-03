Robert "Bob" Dale Young 1932 - 2021

Robert “Bob” Dale Young met Jesus peacefully at 4:20 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon, in the presence of his family.

Bob was born on October 18, 1932, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Emery and Clara Young. In 1954, he and his family moved to Spokane, Washington, where he worked faithfully for 31 years for Kaiser Aluminum Chem Corporation as a millwright, electrician and, later, foreman. He generously used his favorite hobbies of woodworking, fishing and hunting to meet needs in his community and provide lasting memories for his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved and enjoyed greatly. A former member of Bethel Baptist Church, his close relationship with his Lord and Savior was of utmost importance to him and was evident in his daily life. He celebrated 70 years of marriage this year with his wife, Jessie.

Bob is survived by his wife, Jessie; three daughters, Debby Leavell (Tim), Phyllis Osborne (Jerry), and Robin Kellmer (Dave); as well as eight grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sisters, Peggy Amos and Susie Underbrink; and brother, Lester Thomas Young (Bev). He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two brothers and four sisters.

Flowers may be sent to 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Rd, McMinnville, Oregon 97128

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. this Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the Chapel at Rock of Ages Valley View Retirement Village in McMinnville.

If preferred, donations may be made to Rock of Ages Valley View Retirement Village (503-472-6212 or www.rockofagesvalleyview.com) or Royal Family Kids (714-438-2494 or www.rfkids.org).