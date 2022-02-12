Robert Bacon 1948 - 2022

Robert Bacon was born October 8, 1948, in Beloit, Wisconsin. He was the oldest of three children of Lyle and Gladys Bacon. He lived in California, Minnesota and Wisconsin, but most of his life he lived in Oregon.

Robert Bacon has six children: Gary, Richard, Josh, Bobbie, Ashley and Matt. He also has 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Robert was welder for over 20 years for Skyline. He retired from Spirit Mountain Casino in 2012 after working there for 10 years. His favorite hobby was fishing, and he always had the biggest fish stories! He also loved his grandkids and kept their pictures on his walls and in photo albums.

Robert Bacon passed February 12, 2022. His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. February 25, 2022, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.

