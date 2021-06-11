Road rage incident leads to Washington teen's arrest

Elcio Padua

A Vancouver, Washington resident was booked into the Yamhill County Jail Thursday night on charges related to an alleged road rage incident earlier in the evening.

Elcio Antonio Padua, 19, was lodged on one count each of possession of weapons by certain felons, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful use of a weapon in addition to two counts of menacing. The charges are a mix of felonies and misdemeanors.

McMinnville police gave this account:

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a road rage incident involving a handgun.

Witnesses told them a Mercedes sedan was driving erratically in the area of Northwest Adams and Ninth streets. The vehicle was occupied by six individuals, including Padua.

While traveling south on Adams, the occupants got into a verbal confrontation with multiple vehicles, at which time Padua produced a handgun and pointed it at one of the vehicles, which backed off. The Mercedes drove away.

Shortly after 10 p.m., an officer located the Mercedes parked at the Center Market, 509 N.E. Baker St. Officers, assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff's Office deputies, conducted a "high risk" stop, removed the six individuals from the vehicle without incident.

A number of patrol vehicles converged upon the market.

A loaded Glock 42 handgun as well as a 30-round magazine were found loaded under Padua's seat.

His bail was set at $30,000 bail pending arraignment in circuit court.

Other occupants of his vehicle were released at the scene.

Police Chief Matt Scales said his department strongly encourages citizens to report incidents of this nature, and if another motorist is driving either aggressively or in a threatening manner, you refrain from engaging the other vehicle.

His advice is to contact law enforcement and report the incident immediately.