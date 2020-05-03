Richard L. "Rickie" Walker 1949 - 2020

Previous resident of McMinnville, Oregon, Richard L. "Rickie" Walker passed away May 3, 2020, at his home in Mansfield, Georgia, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rickie met Joan Van Dyke in 2002 while she was working for Evergreen in Atlanta. They married two years later. Rickie loved adventure and people often joked that he married Joan for her travel, and they traveled nearly everywhere together. He loved music and discovered a way to cruise with his favorite bands. For five years, they sailed the Sandy Beaches Cruises until his heath no longer allowed it.

His Southern accent kept us entertained. He enjoyed his new Oregon family and grasped the Northwest lifestyle. He often bragged about his new large extended family that he loved dearly.

Rickie is survived by his wife, Joan Walker; son, Justin Walker; daughter, Jaime Lynn (Chris); grandchildren, Dylan Altman, Kaitlin Lynn, Madison Walker and Jackson Walker. He also leaves behind a brother, Charles Sonny Walker (Candy); ex-wife, Midge Walker; and numerous, numerous friends, too many to mention. He was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Brooks. Celebrations of his life will take place at later dates both in Georgia and Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite cancer charity to knock out this horrible disease.

Rest in Peace, Sweet Sweet