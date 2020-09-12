Richard L. Carmine 1942 - 2020

Richard L. Carmine passed away September 12, 2020, with his family by his side at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 77 years old.

He was born October 18, 1942, in Torrington, Wyoming, to Park and Helen Carmine. The family moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, where he graduated from Sheridan High School in 1960. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana, where he served until March of 1964.

He then returned to Sheridan, where he enrolled at Sheridan Junior College. It’s there that he would meet his future wife, Sandra Goodman; the two were married on July 2, 1966. The couple moved to Oregon in 1968 to finish their college degrees at OCE in Monmouth, Oregon. After completion, they moved to Portland, Oregon, where they would start their family. He held various positions providing social services for the disabled. Due to family illness, he took a management position at Bear Lodge in the Big Horn Mountains of Wyoming. The family then returned to Oregon, where they settled in McMinnville. Richard held positions at Mid Valley Workshop and Evergreen Helicopters, where he would go on to retire.

Richard’s interests included skydiving, reading, photography, adventurous travels and flying; he obtained his commercial pilot’s License. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1283 and American Legion Post 21.

Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra; four children, Miranda Williams (Dan), Jesse (Swapna), Brendan (Tausha) and Amelia Dark (Casey); as well as seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Connie; and brother, Jim.

A private family burial will be held Friday, September 18. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.