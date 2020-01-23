Richard E. Wade 1931 - 2020

Richard “Dick” Elisha Wade passed away on January 23, 2020. He was 88 years old and celebrated 65 years of marriage the day before passing. He was born October 17, 1931, in Yamhill, Oregon, to parents Guy and Meda Wade; he was one of eight children born to them.

He graduated from Yamhill High school in 1949. He began a career in logging, during which time he met the love of his life, Viola K. Ashwill. They were married January 22, 1955, in Gaston, Oregon. He switched career paths and started working for West Coast Telephone Company, which would become ConTel, before he retired in February 1992.

He enjoyed shooting, hunting, fishing, woodworking, gardening, camping and model trains. Many a Friday night he could be found supporting high school football from Yamhill to Lacey, Washington, to Silverton. He also became an avid Central Washington football fan when his grandson played for them. If Dick was in attendance at a football game, you were sure to hear him and knew who he was there to support.

Dick is survived by his wife, Vi Wade; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Jeff Eden; grandson, Justin Eden; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Lacie and Patrick Sablan; three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Jeremiah and Jameson Sablan; and siblings, Guy Wade Jr. and Stephen Wade. He was preceded in death by his son, Randall “Randy” Stephen Wade; his parents, Guy and Meda Wade; and siblings, Patricia Weiser, Robert Wade, Cathleen Bernards, Max Wade and John Wade.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. February 8, at First Presbyterian Church of Woodburn, 950 N. Boones Ferry Rd. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall. Internment will be at 2:30 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in McMinnville, Oregon. Donations in his memory may be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Woodburn, P.O. Box 333, Woodburn Or 97071. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.