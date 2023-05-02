Richard A. Propp 1930 - 2024

Richard A. Propp passed away August 18, 2024, at age 94. He was born July 2, 1930, in Waverly, Iowa, to Herman and Iva Propp. Most of his younger years were in southern California. While serving in the Signal Corps at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, he met Carolyn Turner. They married July 2, 1955, and shared a beautiful partnership for 69 years.

They have three wonderful children: Wendy, Jeffrey, and Gary. Since 1961, the family made their home in McMinnville, Oregon. Dick worked for Linfield Research Institute and then established his own business, Richard's House of Television. He was always involved with electronics. One of his main endeavors was the development of an electric car that had advanced features and capabilities for the early pioneering stages of EVs. He received much recognition for his contributions in this field.

He is survived by his wife; daughter and sons; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Our loving memories of Dick will remain with us forever.