Richard (Rick) Turley 1954 - 2021

Richard “Rick” Alan Turley went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021, at Adventist Medical Center (OUSU) in Portland, Oregon. The second of three children, Rick was born February 13, 1954, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Bernard and Lavelle Turley. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1972. Rick met and married Lynette Crawford of Amity, Oregon, on September 6, 1974. Rick and Lynette lived in Amity and had three sons. Rick lived on 12 acres in the hills of Amity and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, ATV riding and karaoke with friends and family. He started his own trucking company, Rick Turley Trucking, in 1981, after first driving trucks for his dad since 1978. Rick loved driving trucks, hauling lumber and agricultural products. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and raising cattle for beef. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Lavelle Turley of McMinnville. He is survived by his sister, Linda Morris of Lemoore, California; and brother, Ron Turley of Dayton, Oregon. Rick is survived by his three sons, Michael Turley and wife Brandy Turley of Sheridan, Oregon, Matthew Turley and girlfriend Denise Weaver of Amity, and Marcus Turley and wife Krystal Turley of Amity; and ex-wife, Lynette (Turley) Clowers of Sheridan. Rick is also survived by seven grandchildren. There will be a gravesite memorial for friends and family at 11:00 a.m. April 10, at Amity Cemetery, and a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at his brother Ron Turley's farm in Dayton.

