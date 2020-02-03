Richard (Dick) Riley 1932 - 2020

Richard (Dick) Duane Riley passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, surrounded by family.

Dick was born July 19, 1932, to Norman and Ruth Riley in McMinnville, Oregon. He grew up in Newberg and attended Newberg High School. He was a gifted athlete and served as vice president for his high school student body. Dick joined the Oregon Guard in 1949. After high school graduation, he was transferred into the Navy and enrolled into the Hospital Corpsman School, graduating in 1951. He served in the Korean War and completed his military service as a United States Marine.

Dick married his lifelong companion, Phyllis Ann Mallery, on July 30, 1955, in Yamhill, Oregon, at the Yamhill Christian Church. They resided in Carlton for the remainder of their lives together until Phyllis’ passing in 2018.

Dick attended and graduated from Linfield College in 1959. He co-owned and operated the Carlton Lumber Yard for several years. He worked as an accountant for Madsen Grain followed by Burch Concrete in McMinnville until his retirement in 1990.

He loved his family more than anything and looked forward to family gatherings and trips. Dick loved adventure and was always ready to travel anywhere, anytime. In 1999, Dick and Phyllis took the opportunity to return to Korea to visit the location where Dick had been stationed.

Dick was an avid hunter and angler, and he loved sports. He shared his passion for sports by coaching local Little League teams. Dick continued his love for sports, attending local sporting events and watching sports on TV.

His community involvement included participation in Carlton American Legion Post 173; KWAF; 40/8; Carlton School Board; Carlton Fire Department; Carlton Fun Days committee; Y-C Lions Club; and McMinnville Elks.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Norman and Ruth Riley; granddaughter, Mallorie; and two nephews. He is survived by his brother, Milton Riley of La Pine; his four children, Scott Riley of Carlton, Colleen (Jim) Wilcox of McMinnville, Caroll (John) Riley-Cox of Amity, and Colette (Mike) Musselmen of Sherwood; seven grandchildren, Shelby, Shanna, Kyler, Raegan, Jolee, Marcus and Sarah; and seven great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the American Legion Carlton Memorial Post 173, Carlton, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Carlton Legion Post 173, P.O. Box 277, Carlton, Oregon 97111.