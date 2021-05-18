Rhonda Lee (Moore) Maxwell 1968 - 2021

Rhonda Lee (Moore) Maxwell passed away May 18, 2021, from congestive heart failure. The sixth out of seven children, Rhonda was born November 10, 1968, in San Leandro, California, to Charles Austin Moore and Elvona Lee (Carr) Moore. In 1969, the Moore family moved to Sheridan, Oregon, where they raised their children.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Christina (Moore) Russell. She is survived by her sisters, Sheri Simpson of Sheridan, Tamara Shinko of Salem, and Debra Cross of McMinnville; her brothers, Charles Moore of Willamina, and James Moore of Carlton; her daughter, Linayea Marie (Lynch) Dollins; granddaughter, Ellie Marie Dollins of California; and many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Rhonda was passionate about writing poetry and capturing the beauty of nature in her photography. Love of the outdoors moved her to spend time exploring; she truly was a gypsy at heart. Her daughter, Linayea, and granddaughter, Ellie, were precious to her and deeply loved. She is loved and will be truly missed.

No service is being held; there will be a private gathering in the future.