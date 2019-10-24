October 24, 2019 Tweet

Rev. Edgar David Kearney - 1930-2019

Rev. Edgar David Kearney was born on September 29, 1930 in Elma, Washington to William (Tom) & Ruby Beatrice Kearney (Nicholson).

Edgar was blessed with three children, Deborah Lisk, David Kearney and Michael Kearney; seven loving grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. His close-knit siblings are Erma Holt, Elton Kearney, Leo Kearney, Bethene Beckett, Darlene Fisher, Arlota Knighten, Wayne Kearney and Burton Kearney.

He married the love of his life, Mary Stewart, on April 12, 1952. A Korean War veteran, Edgar served as a field wireman from November 1951 to October 1953.

He pastored two United Pentecostal churches in Drain and Sutherlin, Oregon, with Mary at his side. He led many to the Lord, sharing the word of God and baptizing in Jesus’ name.

A hard-working lumber mill worker, Edgar was a provider for his family, as well as being a full-time pastor. Passionate love for Jesus, preaching and ministering to others was his calling. He shared his love of music and worship with all of us, singing and playing his guitar, both at church and at home. Family harmonies begun by Edgar and Mary will live on for generations.

Edgar went home to his reward on October 24, 2019. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the chapel of Macy and Son Funeral Directors. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.