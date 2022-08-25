Retired colonel to speak

Stan and Nicole Wood will tell the McMinnville Band of Brothers about their recent “Run for the Wall” at the organization’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 1.

Band of Brothers is a group for veterans and their spouses. It meets at 11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the Evergreen Aviation Museum.

The Woods took part in the annual Run for the Wall, in which motorcyclists from around the country ride from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. during the week before Memorial Day. The bikers stop at state and local veterans’ memorials along the way, ending up at the national Vietnam Memorial Wall.

Wood is a 32-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve. A retired colonel, he served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He now works as a small animal vet in McMinnville.

For more information about Band of Brothers, send email to bcgrill7@gmail.com.