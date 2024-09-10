By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Response to ‘swatting’ call swift, a learning experience

Only current online subscribers may access this article and/or our N-R e-editions.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3.

For all subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please

Comments

Loretta

So, no info on finding out who did this? What is being done to identify the caller?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable