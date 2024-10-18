Reporter Emily Bonsant joins News-Register staff

##Emily Bonsant

Bonsant (pronounced beau-sung), originally from Spokane County, Washington, comes to the McMinnville by way of Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

Bonsant completed a bachelor’s in English with a creative writing emphasis in 2018 from Eastern Washington University.

In Idaho, Bonsant was a reporter for the Hagadone News Network for three years at the Bonners Ferry Herald, as a general assignment reporter and photographer. At the Herald she covered local politics, crime, education, sports and outdoor news.

Bonsant also covered the city of Sandpoint and education beats at the Bonner County Daily Bee, on and off over the same period.

“Having lost two longtime reporters this year, we were really hoping to attract someone to the position with experience who could hit the ground running. We’re really excited to have found that with Emily,” said Editor Ossie Bladine.

“Both her versatility and eagerness to tackle hard news issues is a great addition to our staff. It is also a benefit to have her focus on our public access team initiative to expand the work we do, with a focus on collecting, organizing and presenting various kinds of public information to readers and the community.”

When she is not covering local news, Bonsant can be found reading a good book or hovering over a keyboard as she tries her hand at writing fiction. She enjoys the great outdoors, B-movie action films and karaoke.

Bonsant looks forward to meeting the people of Yamhill County and learning more about Oregon wine country.