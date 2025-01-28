Rep. Elmer hosts town hall Wednesday

State Rep. Lucetta Elmer (R-McMinnville) plans a town hall from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Carlton Civic Center, 191 E. Main Street. Elmer took the oath of office last week for her second term as Dist. 24 representative. The Legislature convened for 2025 on Jan. 21.

At the town hall, she will discuss 2025 Legislative session priorities and take questions from community members.

Elmer was recently selected by House Republicans as deputy leader, serving with party leader Rep.-elect Christine Drazan (R-Canby).