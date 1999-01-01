Renee LaRose Lawe Lane 1939 - 2022

Renee Lane passed away peacefully at the age of 83 on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She was born February 22, 1939, in Salem, Oregon, to Reynold Joseph Lawe and Dorothy LaRose (McKnight) Lawe.

Renee was preceded in death by her son, Anthony (Tony) Joseph Lane; daughter, Faye LaRose Lane (Miller); grandson, Jesse Clayton Lane; and her parents, Reynold and Dorothy Lawe.

Renee’s family moved to Nevada, where her sister, Diane Marie Lawe (Lane) was born. The family moved around a few times before settling in Nevada, where Renee graduated from Yerington High School.

Her parents moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where they worked with the Bureau of Indian Affairs. At this time, Renee went to college to study nursing. In 1960, the family returned to Oregon, where Renee attended business college.

Renee married David Leroy Lane on October 26, 1961, in Salem. They had three children together: Anthony (Tony) Joseph Lane, Faye LaRose Lane (Miller) and Reynold Scott Lane. Renee and David were married for 61 years.

Renee worked as an administrator and retired from Chemawa Indian School in Salem.

From a young age, Renee loved reading, and you could always catch her in her rocking chair reading a book. Her mother taught her to crochet, and she made blankets for her children and grandchildren. Renee and Diane loved going to the rodeo together and were very close – best friends. She would take trips with her family and grandchildren to places like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park.

Renee liked sports and would watch NASCAR races whenever they were on. She once took a trip with her husband David and son Reynold to Phoenix to watch a live NASCAR race. She also enjoyed relaxing in her chair while watching Sci-Fi shows like Star Trek and X-Files.

She opened her heart to many and had numerous people who considered her “mom” or “grandma.”

Renee is survived by her husband, David Lane; son, Reynold Lane; sister, Diane Lane; grandchildren, David Shepard, Casiopa Miller, Lenard Lane, Crystal Bigelow (Aaron Bigelow), Amber Lane, Joseph Lane and Cheyenne Lane; great-grandchildren, Jayda Lane, Alice Lane, Ryan Lane, Lily Bigelow, Sophia Ortiz, Landon Heesacker, Brennon Lane and Bentley Hernandez.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 5, in the Grand Ronde Tribal Gymnasium. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com