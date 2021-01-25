Rene Cantu 1954 - 2021

Rene Cantu passed away suddenly January 25, 2021. He was born in Edinburg, Texas, in 1954 to Salvador and Josefina (Ruiz) Cantu. The son of migrant workers, he was the sixth of 12 children. The family later settled in Woodburn, Oregon. From his parents, he learned a strong work ethic that he carried with him all his life. He graduated from Woodburn High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Karan. They married in 1979 and were married for 41 years. He is survived by his wife and two daughters , Amanda Foshaug (Aaron of Longview) and Melinda of McMinnville.

He retired last January from Les Schwab Tire Center where he had worked for 30 years. He was very proud of his Tejano heritage, always wanting to learn more about his family history. He loved restoring his '66 Chevelle, going to dances, listening to music and playing the guitar. He spent many weekends riding motorcycles with his brothers, was a do-or-die Dallas Cowboys' fan, and was forever tinkering, building and repairing. If you had a problem, he could fix it or was going to learn how. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family; his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. He was a truly wonderful man who will be greatly missed.