Rene (Goedhard) Kirtley - 1929 - 2019

Rene Goedhard Kirtley passed away peacefully on a beautiful spring day with her family by her side. Rene was born October 6, 1929, in Pasadena, California, to Cornelis and Reiniera Goedhard, formally of Amsterdam, Holland. Rene enjoyed FHA and represented California at the Chicago National Convention; she also performed at several Tournament of Roses parades. She was proud of her heritage and continued baking her Dutch specialties throughout her life.

Rene married Robert Kirtley, the love of her life, in August 1959, and celebrated the birth of their only child, Alyssa, in October of 1960. Rene earned her master's degree in teaching from Santa Barbara and shared her love of cooking with her students for 40 years. Rene belonged to many professional teachers' organizations, including AAUW & SREA. She enjoyed traveling and was able to make several trips to Holland to visit family. Rene lived in many places, including Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Colorado and Washington, but her favorite place was with family and friends.

Known to her friends as "the hat lady," Rene could be found wearing her white fuzzy hat at bingo, walking around town or socializing at the VFW, Buell Grange or Fendall Hall events - she loved the dessert auctions!

Rene is survived by her daughter, Alyssa (Allan) Green; sister-in-law, Delores Goedhard; and was known as Auntie to many dearly loved nieces, nephews and grandnieces/nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Willamina at a later date. To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.