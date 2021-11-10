Recall effort fails

County Clerk Brian Van Bergen said Wednesday evening that the effort to force a recall vote of County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer had failed.

Save Yamhill County, the group behind the effort, has vowed to try again.

The group turned in more than 8,900 signatures, but 1,500 were disqualified when neither Van Bergen nor SYC could find a record that the form used to collect them had been approved in writing. The form was one provided by the state, but written authorization is required nonetheless. That left the group with just 7,400 signatures, to meet the 6,873-signature requirement, and other signature invalidations left the effort short of that requirement.

