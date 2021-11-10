Recall effort fails
County Clerk Brian Van Bergen said Wednesday evening that the effort to force a recall vote of County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer had failed.
Save Yamhill County, the group behind the effort, has vowed to try again.
The group turned in more than 8,900 signatures, but 1,500 were disqualified when neither Van Bergen nor SYC could find a record that the form used to collect them had been approved in writing. The form was one provided by the state, but written authorization is required nonetheless. That left the group with just 7,400 signatures, to meet the 6,873-signature requirement, and other signature invalidations left the effort short of that requirement.
Comments
Rotwang
Good.
Jean
Bad.
Don Dix
Ugly!
Bill B
A bad joke.
MRC
So what was wrong with the remaining 527 signatures?
Rotwang
Many were tossed for other reasons, as the article states - enough to make them fail.
CubFan
Sorry to hear this. Regroup and try again!
Raven
I signed the form in good faith. I printed it out, signed it, put on a stamp and mailed it to the people who were collecting signatures. The form had a form number and I had no reason to think that my opinion would not be counted as a voice in favor of a recall vote. I think that my rights as a voter have been violated. I think that the collection time should be extended so that those of us who signed the form can be given a voice.
George
We are furious about our signatures not counting! This is at the very least gross incompetence by Van Burgen. Maybe he should be recalled too!