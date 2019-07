Rebecca (Underhill) Swenson - 1958 - 2019

Rebecca Ann “Becky” (Underhill) Swenson of McMinnville was born July 4, 1958, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Herbert and Rita Underhill of Pine River, Minnesota, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on her 61st birthday.

A celebration of life will be held at 3:30 p.m. July 20, 2019, at Calvary Chapel, 1825 N.W. Second St. in McMinnville.