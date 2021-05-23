Raymond Wayne Weiher 1937 - 2021

Raymond “Wayne” Weiher passed away May 23, 2021, with family at his side.

He was born April 8, 1937, in McAlester, Oklahoma, to Raymond and Syble Weiher. In 1947, they moved to Amity, Oregon, and then to McMinnville in 1951. He graduated from McMinnville High School in 1955, and married his high school sweetheart on June 9, 1957.

Wayne worked as the accounts manager for Physicians Medical Center in 1968, and later became the administrator of PMC and General Hospital. In 1973, he purchased the Sheridan Dairy Queen and operated that until retiring in 1997.

Wayne played sports in school and was an avid fan of the Blazers, Beavers, Wildcats and Grizzlies. He enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren participate in their sports activities.

He was a longtime member of the Walnut City Kiwanis Club and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Posse. He had a love of horses since childhood and enjoyed trail riding with friends and family. He was also president of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club and a member of the Bayou Men’s Golf Club.

Wayne was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by wife, Carol; daughter, Tami (Kent) Stuart; and sons, Scott (Teresa) and Steve. He has many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Lee; two sisters, Shirley Bowman and Caryon Burgess; and many friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date.

