Raymond Lee Clevidence Jr. 1940 - 2020

Raymond Lee Clevidence Jr. passed away April 9, 2020, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Ray was born April 23, 1940, in Yakima, Washington, to Dorothy Elizabeth and Raymond Lee Clevidence Sr. He grew up in Fruit Valley, Vancouver, Washington.

Ray began his working career at age 8. He worked for a neighboring dairy farmer doing labor, milking and baling hay. He also worked for Keyloy Gardens and helped market the produce. Ray began his adult working career at Alcoa Aluminum. At 21, he was sworn in as a police officer; later, his talents and training led to him becoming a successful private investigator and business owner.

Ray attended grades K-12 in Vancouver. He worked while attending college in Ellensburg, Washington, and excelled and lettered in State for football and wrestling. He married and had two sons. A later marriage gave him two daughters.

Ray loved his home. He looked forward to each day. His passion was volunteering, cars, fishing, hunting, traveling, hobbies and fixing things with his best friend, Don. Ray was married to the love of his life, Nina, for 41 years. His children are special in his heart, Raymond Lee, Brett Allen (Katrina), Veronica Rae and Danielle Lea (Mike), children, Barbara, Sheila, and Eric (Meganne); and many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ray served Yamhill County Sheriff's office as the president of the volunteers and was a first responder in emergencies. He was a docent (lieutenant) for Evergreen Aviation and Space Museum for many years. He started the McMinnville Auto Club, and worked tirelessly with members, organizing 14 years of car shows to benefit our veterans.

Ray was a very spiritual man with a strong belief in the Lord. In 1983, he was blessed and became sober. He has over 37 years of sobriety and shared his Alcoholic's Anonymous story, his time and hope for a better life with countless others. He helped found the AA Annual Magruder Retreat. For years, Ray carried The Message to the incarcerated in federal prison and the Yamhill County Jail. Ray never stopped giving away The Message. His life was enriched by his family and friends. His joy in life was to be a servant of God and to share his time helping others.

Graveside service, with immediate family attending, will be held at 1:00 p.m., April 14, 2020, at Finley-Sunset Hills Memorial Park.



"The purpose of life is to matter, to stand for something, to have it make some difference that we lived at all."