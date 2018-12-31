Raymond Elroy Norris - 1934 - 2018

Raymond Elroy Norris, the ninth of 10 children, was born January 18, 1934, in Lebanon, South Dakota, to Victor Norris and Carrie Nation (Crane) Norris. He passed away December 31, 2018. Ray grew up on a farm in South Dakota until he was 13 years old, when his mom and dad moved to Aloha, Oregon. He graduated from high school in Beaverton, Oregon. Ray served in the Navy for four years before moving to Linn County, where he met his bride, Carolee Ann Purdy Webster. They married May 7, 1960. Raymond graciously accepted Carolee’s two children, D'Ann and Daren, and they lovingly accepted him as their dad. Two years later, he and Carolee had a son, Dana Ray Norris. Ray was a barber for 13 years in Dayton, Oregon, where the family lived from 1961 to 2005. He also worked at Smurfit Paper Mill for 18 years, along with various other jobs. He is survived by one sister, Thelma; his three children; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for April 6, 2019, in Scio, Oregon. Donations can be made to Providence Hospice.