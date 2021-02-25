Ray David Wagler 1934 - 2021

The good Lord said, "Hey, Ray, it's time to come home, it's dinner time!" Ray David Wagler, born March 6, 1934, in Oregon City, Oregon, passed away peacefully February 25, 2021, at his home in Willamina, Oregon. He was met at the Lord's dinner table by his parents, Michael and Cora (Evers) Wagler, brothers, Paul, Menno and John, and sisters, Lena Yoder, Mable and Ruth Yoder. His youngest sister, Ada Stout, still resides in Canby, Oregon. Ray was dearly loved and will be missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Carmen (Kepford) Wagler; children, Evelyn Shenk (Glen), Carol Wagler, Michael Wagler (Christine), and Nancy Serface (Terry); and his six grandchildren and five great-grandboys.

Growing up, Ray lived in several towns in the Willamette Valley until his family settled down on a small farm on Gold Creek Road in Willamina. He attended the Gold Creek Grade School and graduated from Willamina High in 1952. In July of 1953, he married Carmen and they resided in the Willamina, Grand Ronde area all their married life. Ray worked hard all his life. He started out in the woods as a timber faller, choker setter, then a penitentiary guard, plywood worker, highway paving crew, then a truck driver hauling steel, logs, poles, lumber and chips, until he retired from Eddy Trucking in Willamina at age 65.

Ray had strong faith in the Lord. He enjoyed going to church, social gatherings, sing-a-longs and potlucks. He spent time cutting wood for the food bank, hauling hay, raising pigs and cattle and doing a little logging on his place. Ray was always there to help his neighbor with whatever he could, be it a hand, donation or quick-witted anecdote. He made many friends throughout his travels, told great stories, shared his wisdom with his children and grandchildren. He loved traveling with Carmen to visit his daughter Evelyn in Canada and Nancy in Europe. Ray and Carmen were a special couple who opened their home to many events where they shared great times and lots of fun with family and friends. After Ray retired, he loved spending time with his family, going around to see all his friends and stopping at the coffee shop, especially at the one where he could be waited on by his favorite waitress, Carmen. He will always be remembered as the kindhearted man in bibs with the red felt hat, or to some as the mayor of Fort Hill, or the poorest man in Polk County....and for those who knew him as the banker - his checkout on payday!

(No services are planned at this time)